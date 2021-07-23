Here's the schedule for inaugural Music at the Intersection in Grand Center

Organizers for Music at the Intersection , the sprawling three-day festival debuting Sept. 10-12 throughout Grand Center, have released the official schedule detailing venues and times for more than 60 acts.

Among the acts performing are Roy Ayers, Gregory Porter, Lalah Hathaway, Booker T. Jones, Bettye LaVette, Lee Fields & the Expressions, the Soul Rebels + GZA, Nikki Hill, DāM-FunK, the Baylor Project, Keyon Harrold and many more, performing at the Fox Theatre, the Sheldon Concert Hall, the Grandel, Jazz St. Louis, the Dark Room, the Big Top and the Open Air tent.