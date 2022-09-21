Here's what to expect when Music at the Intersection returns in 2023

When Music at the Intersection returns in 2023, attendees will find an even more enhanced and fine-tuned experience.
That’s the early word from Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, which produces the festival.
“There were so many lessons learned, so many things to go back and revisit to ensure the integrity of the overall production,” Hansen says.
The festival accomplished its mission despite weather and technical obstacles, which caused substantial delays and schedule changes.
At long last, St. Louis once again has the big, multigenre music festival we needed after the 2018 collapse of LouFest.
“We truly did bring St. Louis together,” he says. “That was the goal — to see St. Louis elevated. The festival was truly representative of the St. Louis footprint on the American songbook — the intersection of the artists.
“This was something you couldn’t see anywhere else but in St. Louis. It punched high enough that it was a world-class festival in any city, but it was uniquely ours.”
The festival Sept. 10-11 featured more than 50 acts including Gary Clark Jr., Erykah Badu, Hiatus Kaiyote, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Buddy Guy, Kamasi Washington, Booker T. Jones, Rose Royce, Joe Louis Walker, Ronnie Burrage, John Scofield, JJ Grey & Mofro, the Motet, Keyon Harrold, the Urge, Foxing, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and Dylan Triplett.
Erykah Badu performs Sept. 10, 2022, on the Washington Avenue Stage at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
Photo by Daniel Shular
Acts performed on three stages; there was also a DJ stage. About 8,000 people attended over two days.
Music at the Intersection returns Sept. 9-10, 2023, for its third year. The festival debuted in 2021, mostly indoors and with pandemic restrictions.
“It was amazing to get the same feedback from just about everyone who participated, from the audience to the artists, vendors, sponsors, staff and production companies,” Hansen says.
”Gary Clark Jr. said how inspired he was seeing diverse audiences come together to celebrate music and that it’s typically not that way in the festival format,” he says. “Terrace Martin commented on how we lifted up our city and artists and told our story within the festival.”
Gary Clark Jr. performs Sept. 11, 2022, at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Hansen also loved seeing international artists networking with St. Louis artists.
“You didn’t know if Lamar Harris was the guy from New York City touring the world or if Terrace Martin was someone from St. Louis,” he says.
Hansen was surprised by the number of families and college-age attendees. About 15% of tickets were sold to attendees from outside the St. Louis region, including Chicago, New Orleans, Minneapolis and even the U.K.
Looking ahead to next year, here’s what festivalgoers can expect.
• The festival will feature the same number of performers and stages, but more “green space” may be offered at the Field Stage. There may be enhancements to the DJ stage.
DJ LadyJock (left) plays a set with DJ She Beats on Sept. 10, 2022, on the DJ Stage at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
Photo by Daniel Shular
• Tributes to St. Louis artists will continue. This year’s Legends Award went to singer-songwriter Angela Winbush in a quick presentation. Winbush wasn’t scheduled to perform, but Erykah Badu brought her onstage to sing with her. Hansen wants the awards be more than rushed moments between sets. He also wants the honorees to perform. “We want to see the award grow and be an important award to get here,” he says.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (left) and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (right) pose with musician Angela Winbush after presenting her with the St. Louis Legends Award on Sept. 10, 2022, at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
Photo by Daniel Shular
• Hansen wants to boost the VIP experience to make the extra ticket cost worthwhile. Some attendees felt this year’s experience was lacking.
• Experiences and activations throughout the festival will be enhanced, along with more opportunities for children.
• Advance communication with attendees will be improved. For example, many didn’t know they could bring lawn chairs.
• Afterparties and preparties will be enhanced.
• Greater attention will be paid to ending the festival at 11 p.m. This year, lightning shut down all the stages for more than an hour on the first day, on top of technical issues that delayed the headliner stage for more than two hours. On the second day, rain delated opening of the gates.
Conor Murphy of Foxing sings Sept. 10, 2022, on the Washington Avenue Stage at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
Photo by Daniel Shular
Hansen says labor issues beyond the control of partner production companies contributed to this year’s delays.
“From what I’ve been hearing, it’s a common occurrence at many different events of different sizes and scales,” he says. “The industry is still healing from being a decimated industry. But even through adversity, we kept a very level head and got the job done. We rallied through it, and it was an amazing night.”
In spite of the delays, every scheduled act performed. Artists agreed to shortened sets on the first day in order to squeeze in everyone.
Hansen says the festival didn’t make a profit this year; none was expected.
“A festival like this can’t come and go because someone decided there was not enough profit,” he says. “This wasn’t a call of action to make a bunch of money. This was about telling our story, bringing our communities together to heal and showing the power of music to our government leaders.
“It’s a tool in the toolbox to bring St. Louis back to its potential and attract tourism. Now the responsibility we have as a region is to steward these cultural assets to ensure they’re generational.”
Maurice Falls, a director for Music at the Intersection, left, takes a poster from Ajani Bayoc, an art student at the Kansas City Art Institute during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Bayoc was working at a booth in the Mural Walk Market for his father St. Louis based artist Cbabi.
Foxing performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Christy Canon, left, poses while Rachel Brewster takes photos at the Mural Walk during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District. Cannon and Brewster drove to St. Louis from Memphis for their first Music at the Intersection.
Hip-hop and soul artist Makis Rageen dances as music plays at he Sinse Cannabis stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Dylan Triplett performs at the Big Top Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
DJ Lexodous of St. Louis plays a set at the Sinse Cannabis stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in the Grand Center Arts District.
Conor Murphy of Foxing sings Sept. 10, 2022, on the Washington Avenue Stage at Music at the Intersection in Grand Center.
BJ the Chicago Kid performs at the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae sings with backup singers on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
The backup singers of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae sway to the music as the band plays on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae plays the trombone on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae performs on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Lamar Harris of Lamar Harris' Georgia Mae plays the trombone with the band on the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
BJ the Chicago Kid performs at the Field Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Erykah Badu performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Erykah Badu performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
St. Louis based painter Sherelle Speed holds a painting of Erykah Badu in the front row before her performance on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Erykah Badu performs on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, introduce Erykah Badu before her performance on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Seviin Li performs a tribute honoring Tina Turner on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Seviin Li performs a tribute honoring Tina Turner on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Patrons line up for drinks in the VIP lounge at Sophie's during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Angel Kinnel, left, cheers as Hiatus Kaiyote takes the stage to preform at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Seviin Li performs a tribute honoring Tina Turner on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Murphy Lee and Kyjuan perform on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Murphy Lee and Kyjuan perform on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Musician Angela Winbush, center, reacts after receiving the
St. Louis Legends Award from St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush introduces musician Angela Winbush on the Washington Avenue Stage for the St. Louis Legends Award during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Murphy Lee and Kyjuan perform on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, left, and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, right, pose for photos with musician Angela Winbush after presenting her with a lifetime achievement award on the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
DJ LadyJock, left, poses for a photo while playing a set with DJ She Beats at the DJ Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Peter Martin performs with his band at the Big Top Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Hiatus Kaiyote performs at the Washington Avenue Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
Peter Martin performs with his band at the Big Top Stage during the Music at the Intersection festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Grand Center Arts District.
