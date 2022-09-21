Here's what to expect when Music at the Intersection returns in 2023

Kevin C. Johnson Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Kevin C. Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Music at the Intersection returns in 2023, attendees will find an even more enhanced and fine-tuned experience.

That’s the early word from Chris Hansen, executive director of the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, which produces the festival.

“There were so many lessons learned, so many things to go back and revisit to ensure the integrity of the overall production,” Hansen says.

The festival accomplished its mission despite weather and technical obstacles, which caused substantial delays and schedule changes.

“We truly did bring St. Louis together,” he says. “That was the goal — to see St. Louis elevated. The festival was truly representative of the St. Louis footprint on the American songbook — the intersection of the artists.

“This was something you couldn’t see anywhere else but in St. Louis. It punched high enough that it was a world-class festival in any city, but it was uniquely ours.”

The festival Sept. 10-11 featured more than 50 acts including Gary Clark Jr., Erykah Badu, Hiatus Kaiyote, Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Buddy Guy, Kamasi Washington, Booker T. Jones, Rose Royce, Joe Louis Walker, Ronnie Burrage, John Scofield, JJ Grey & Mofro, the Motet, Keyon Harrold, the Urge, Foxing, Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and Dylan Triplett.

Acts performed on three stages; there was also a DJ stage. About 8,000 people attended over two days.

Music at the Intersection returns Sept. 9-10, 2023, for its third year. The festival debuted in 2021, mostly indoors and with pandemic restrictions.

“It was amazing to get the same feedback from just about everyone who participated, from the audience to the artists, vendors, sponsors, staff and production companies,” Hansen says.

”Gary Clark Jr. said how inspired he was seeing diverse audiences come together to celebrate music and that it’s typically not that way in the festival format,” he says. “Terrace Martin commented on how we lifted up our city and artists and told our story within the festival.”

Hansen also loved seeing international artists networking with St. Louis artists.

“You didn’t know if Lamar Harris was the guy from New York City touring the world or if Terrace Martin was someone from St. Louis,” he says.

Hansen was surprised by the number of families and college-age attendees. About 15% of tickets were sold to attendees from outside the St. Louis region, including Chicago, New Orleans, Minneapolis and even the U.K.

Looking ahead to next year, here’s what festivalgoers can expect.

• The festival will feature the same number of performers and stages, but more “green space” may be offered at the Field Stage. There may be enhancements to the DJ stage.

• Tributes to St. Louis artists will continue. This year’s Legends Award went to singer-songwriter Angela Winbush in a quick presentation. Winbush wasn’t scheduled to perform, but Erykah Badu brought her onstage to sing with her. Hansen wants the awards be more than rushed moments between sets. He also wants the honorees to perform. “We want to see the award grow and be an important award to get here,” he says.

• Hansen wants to boost the VIP experience to make the extra ticket cost worthwhile. Some attendees felt this year’s experience was lacking.

• Experiences and activations throughout the festival will be enhanced, along with more opportunities for children.

• Advance communication with attendees will be improved. For example, many didn’t know they could bring lawn chairs.

• Afterparties and preparties will be enhanced.

• Greater attention will be paid to ending the festival at 11 p.m. This year, lightning shut down all the stages for more than an hour on the first day, on top of technical issues that delayed the headliner stage for more than two hours. On the second day, rain delated opening of the gates.

Hansen says labor issues beyond the control of partner production companies contributed to this year’s delays.

“From what I’ve been hearing, it’s a common occurrence at many different events of different sizes and scales,” he says. “The industry is still healing from being a decimated industry. But even through adversity, we kept a very level head and got the job done. We rallied through it, and it was an amazing night.”

In spite of the delays, every scheduled act performed. Artists agreed to shortened sets on the first day in order to squeeze in everyone.

Hansen says the festival didn’t make a profit this year; none was expected.

“A festival like this can’t come and go because someone decided there was not enough profit,” he says. “This wasn’t a call of action to make a bunch of money. This was about telling our story, bringing our communities together to heal and showing the power of music to our government leaders.