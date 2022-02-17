 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hillsong UNITED, Chris Tomlin's Enterprise Center concert is canceled

Chris Tomlin

 Photo by Robby Klein

Update: The Hillsong UNITED/Chris Tomlin concert scheduled for Feb. 28 at Enterprise Center is canceled. Refunds are being issued. Click here for refunds.

Original post: Hillsong UNITED and Chris Tomlin join forced for a new tour coming to Enterprise Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

Tickets for the “Tomlin UNITED Tour” are $20-$129.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at ticketmaster.com.

In a joint statement, Tomlin and Joel Houston of UNITED said: “We really believe this tour is going to be something unforgettable. We’ve been trying to do something like this for a long time and we have a real sense of trust in the fact that this is the right time. This is the moment for what God has been planning and in that, we think the timing has everything to do with the people joining us each night.”

