You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre announces mask policy for weekend drive-in concerts
0 comments

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre announces mask policy for weekend drive-in concerts

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Brad Paisley on drive-in concerts: 'It's a return to life'

Brad Paisley 

 Photo by Rob Grabowski, Invision/AP

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has announced its mask policy for this weekend's drive-in concerts with Brad Paisley on Friday, El Monstero on Saturday and Nelly on Sunday. Concert-goers are not required to wear masks in their assigned tailgate area, but are required to wear them when leaving the area to go to the restrooms.

The concerts take place in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot, and are part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series.

The decision was made after consulting with St. Louis County.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports