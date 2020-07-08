Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre announces mask policy for weekend drive-in concerts

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has announced its mask policy for this weekend's drive-in concerts with Brad Paisley on Friday, El Monstero on Saturday and Nelly on Sunday. Concert-goers are not required to wear masks in their assigned tailgate area, but are required to wear them when leaving the area to go to the restrooms.
The concerts take place in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot, and are part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series.
The decision was made after consulting with St. Louis County.
