Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office is reopening

One of the surest signs of the summer concert season coming is the opening of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. The new box office hours are Friday and Monday from 10 a.m.-6 a.m., and show dates from 10 a.m. until the headliner takes the stage.
Tickets can also be bought for companion venue St. Louis Music Park at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office.
Get more information at hollywoodcasinoamphitheatre.com and at centenecommunityicecenter.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
