Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office reopens for refunding of tickets purchased there

One likely sore point for some concertsgoers this season has been the closed box office.

Ticket refunds for tickets bought at many venue box offices have been put on pause until box offices reopen at an undetermined date. The good news for those who bought tickets for canceled or rescheduled shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer is that the box office reopens Monday (June 1).

Ticket holders who bought tickets directly from the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office have until June 30 to receive their refund for a canceled or rescheduled show.

If you would like to obtain a refund for eligible tickets, you must bring your original tickets, a photo ID and your original method of payment. The name on your credit card and photo ID must match. If you no longer have the original credit card used to purchase your tickets, a refund can be issued using the same type of card.

Online purchases will not be eligible for refunds at the box office.