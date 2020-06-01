You are the owner of this article.
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office reopens for refunding of tickets purchased there
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office reopens for refunding of tickets purchased there

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown

Jason Aldean performs for a sold-out crowd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

One likely sore point for some concertsgoers this season has been the closed box office.

Ticket refunds for tickets bought at many venue box offices have been put on pause until box offices reopen at an undetermined date. The good news for those who bought tickets for canceled or rescheduled shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer is that the box office reopens Monday (June 1).

Ticket holders who bought tickets directly from the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office have until June 30 to receive their refund for a canceled or rescheduled show.

If you would like to obtain a refund for eligible tickets, you must bring your original tickets, a photo ID and your original method of payment. The name on your credit card and photo ID must match. If you no longer have the original credit card used to purchase your tickets, a refund can be issued using the same type of card.

Online purchases will not be eligible for refunds at the box office.

Refunds are not available for postponed concerts without a new date; the refund process for postponed shows doesn't begin until the new date is announced.

Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

These protocols must be followed for all box office transactions:

• If you have a mask and gloves, you're encouraged to wear them.

• Markings on the ground ensure a 6-foot distance from other patrons while waiting in line.

• When approaching the window, place your tickets, photo ID and card into the tray. 

• Please refrain from talking directly into the microphone or window openings.

• All surfaces will be wiped down outside for thorough cleaning every 30 minutes.

For more information on our refund policy, visit livenation.com/refund.

 

 

 

