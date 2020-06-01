Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office reopens for refunding of tickets purchased there

One likely sore point for some concertsgoers this season has been the closed box office.
Ticket refunds for tickets bought at many venue box offices have been put on pause until box offices reopen at an undetermined date. The good news for those who bought tickets for canceled or rescheduled shows at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer is that the box office reopens Monday (June 1).
Ticket holders who bought tickets directly from the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office have until June 30 to receive their refund for a canceled or rescheduled show.
If you would like to obtain a refund for eligible tickets, you must bring your original tickets, a photo ID and your original method of payment. The name on your credit card and photo ID must match. If you no longer have the original credit card used to purchase your tickets, a refund can be issued using the same type of card.
Online purchases will not be eligible for refunds at the box office.
Refunds are not available for postponed concerts without a new date; the refund process for postponed shows doesn't begin until the new date is announced.
Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
These protocols must be followed for all box office transactions:
• If you have a mask and gloves, you're encouraged to wear them.
• Markings on the ground ensure a 6-foot distance from other patrons while waiting in line.
• When approaching the window, place your tickets, photo ID and card into the tray.
• Please refrain from talking directly into the microphone or window openings.
• All surfaces will be wiped down outside for thorough cleaning every 30 minutes.
For more information on our refund policy, visit livenation.com/refund.
Rescheduled for 2020: Pointfest with Shinedown
Pointfest with Shinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower, Dinosaur Pileup, originally scheduled for May 9, rescheduled for Sept. 12.
Rescheduled for 2020: The Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch
105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, originally scheduled for May 10, rescheduled for Oct. 2.
Rescheduled for 2020: Brooks and Dunn
Brooks and Dunn’s “Reboot 2020 Tour” with Tucker Beathard, original scheduled for May 15, rescheduled for Oct. 3
Postponed: Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack, originally scheduled for May 29, rescheduled for July 12, now postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Brad Paisley
Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett, June 6, canceled.
Canceled: KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper
KSHE Pig Roast with Alice Cooper, Tesla, Lita Ford, Ratt, Dokken, Jack Russell’s Great White Skid Row, Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, June 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Chicago
Chicago, Rick Springfield, originally scheduled for June 23, rescheduled for June 22, 2021
Canceled: Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tours 2” with Marilyn Manson, June 24, canceled prior to the pandemic because of Osbourne’s health issues.
Canceled: Journey
Journey with the Pretenders, June 26, canceled.
Canceled: Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt’s “Southside Summer Tour 2020” with Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, Brandi Cyrus, originally scheduled for June 27, rescheduled for Sept. 3, now canceled.
Postponed: Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire
Santana, Earth, Wind & Fire, July 7, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Postponed: Megadeth
Megadeth, Lamb of God, July 11, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Dead & Company
Dead & Company, July 13, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett’s “The Center Point Road Tour” with Cole Swindell, Hardy, originally scheduled for July 17, 2020, rescheduled for July 16, 2021.
Postponed: Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill Tour” with Garbage, Liz Phair, July 18, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: The Black Keys
The Black Keys’ “Let’s Rock Tour,” July 21, canceled.
Canceled: Rascal Flatts
Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway Tour 2020” with Chris Lane, Matt Stell, July 23, canceled.
Postponed: Daryl Hall and John Oates
Daryl Hall and John Oates, July 24, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Halsey
Halsey, originally scheduled for July 25, 2020, rescheduled for July 24, 2021.
Canceled: Foreigner
Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero Tour 2020” with Kansas, Europe, July 26, canceled.
Postponed: Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour” with Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver, Aug. 1, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Rescheduled for 2021: Backstreet Boys
Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour,” originally scheduled for Aug. 2, rescheduled for Aug. 1 2021
Canceled: Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Night Ranger, Aug. 7, canceled.
Rescheduled for 2021: The Doobie Brothers' 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald
The Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour, originally scheduled for Aug. 14, 2020, rescheduled for Sept. 15, 2021.
Canceled: Lady Antebellum
Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Aug. 15, canceled.
Postponed: Matchbox Twenty
Matchbox Twenty, the Wallflowers, Aug. 19, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: Chris Young
Chris Young, Scotty McCreery, Payton Smith, Aug. 20, canceled.
Canceled: Nickelback
Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons Tour” with Stone Temple Pilots, Switchback, Aug. 22, canceled.
Postponed: The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes’ “Shake Your Money Maker 2020,” Aug. 23, postponed, no new date has been announced
Postponed: Maroon 5
Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Aug. 29, postponed, no new date has been announced.
Canceled: 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show with Incubus, 311
105.7 The Point Big Summer Show with Incubus with 311, Sept. 1, canceled.
Still on: Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, Sept. 2, original show has not changed at this time.
Canceled: Korn
Korn, Faith No More, Sept. 17, canceled
Canceled: Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw’s “Here on Earth Tour” with Midland, Ingrid Andress, Sept. 24, canceled.
