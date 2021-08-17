Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requiring vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

Live Nation, the country’s top producer of concerts and owner of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, has announced it will require concert-goers and fans to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering its venues and concerts.

The policy goes into effect Oct. 4.

Prior to the policy, artists were determining if there would be vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements for their own concerts. Maroon 5 is requiring one or the other for its concert Aug. 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, as is Dead & Company Sept. 13.

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino calls vaccines your ticket back to shows.