Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre requiring vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

Live Nation, the country’s top producer of concerts and owner of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, has announced it will require concert-goers and fans to be fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering its venues and concerts.
The policy goes into effect Oct. 4.
Prior to the policy, artists were determining if there would be vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements for their own concerts. Maroon 5 is requiring one or the other for its concert Aug. 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, as is Dead & Company Sept. 13.
Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino calls vaccines your ticket back to shows.
Though Live Nation books and markets shows at the new St. Louis Music Park, shows there will be decided on an individual basis at the artists' request. Wilco's show Aug. 13 was the first there with the policy in place.