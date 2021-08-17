 Skip to main content
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test
Lady A at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Lady A performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Live Nation, the country’s top producer of concerts and owner of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, has announced it will require concertgoers to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering its venues and concerts.

The policy goes into effect Oct. 4. The only shows left on the 2021 schedule at that point will be Jason Aldean (Oct. 9), Florida Georgia Line (Oct. 16) and Dierks Bentley (Oct. 21). 

In the meantime, artists are determining vaccination or testing requirements for their own concerts. Maroon 5 will require one or the other for its concert Aug. 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, as is Dead & Company on Sept. 13.

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino calls vaccines the ticket back to live shows.

Though Live Nation books and markets shows at the new St. Louis Music Park, policies there will be made on an individual basis, depending on the artists' requests. Wilco's show Aug. 13 was the first there with the policy in place.

The procedure follows a number of area venues enacting similar procedures including the Pageant, Delmar Hall, the Factory and Off Broadway.

Watch Now: Related Video

Live Nation will require COVID vaccination or negative test at events

