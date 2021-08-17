Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

Live Nation, the country’s top producer of concerts and owner of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, has announced it will require concertgoers to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering its venues and concerts.

The policy goes into effect Oct. 4. The only shows left on the 2021 schedule at that point will be Jason Aldean (Oct. 9), Florida Georgia Line (Oct. 16) and Dierks Bentley (Oct. 21).

In the meantime, artists are determining vaccination or testing requirements for their own concerts. Maroon 5 will require one or the other for its concert Aug. 18 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, as is Dead & Company on Sept. 13.

Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino calls vaccines the ticket back to live shows.