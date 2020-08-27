Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's box office closing down for the year

Event-goers enjoy the evening and listen to the opening band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, before the Zac Brown Band plays at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, April 26, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher
Micah Usher
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s box office will be closed for the year after Friday, Aug. 28. Friday’s hours will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. After that, the box office will reopen in January. Though the venue had not opened this summer because of the pandemic, there has been limited box office hours so ticket-holders could collect refunds. Any box office questions can be emailed at hollywoodampstl@livenation.com or call 314-298-9944. This summer, the venue did manage to be home to a trio of drive-in concerts from Nelly, Brad Paisley and El Monstero as part of Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In.
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and Kyjaun performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Kyjuan and Murphy Lee performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series with Nelly. City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
City Spud performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of Live From the Drive-In concert series with Nelly. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and City Spud performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and Slo Down performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and Murphy Lee performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and City Spud performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and J-Kwon performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and Slo Down also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and J-Kwon performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and Slo Down also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and Slo Down performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly and Murphy Lee performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly performing July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's drive-in concerts
Fans enjoy Nelly's concert July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Fans enjoy Nelly performance July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Nelly's drive-in concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot
Fans enjoying Nelly performance July 12 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the Live From the Drive-In concert series. Murphy Lee, Kyjuan, City Spud, Slo Down and J-Kwon also performed. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Fans cheer as Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Fans watch as Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Fans watch from socially distanced spaces as Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Brad Paisley at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot
Brad Paisley performs July 10, 2020, in the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot as part of Live Nation's new Live From the Drive-In concert series.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performs July 11, 2020, as part of Live From the Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot Drive-In concert series
Fans watch El Monstero's Live From the Drive-In show July 11, 2020, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
Young fan watches El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero (special guest Philip "Moon" Sneed) in white) performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
Fans enjoying El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
Fans enjoy El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
El Monstero performs at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot Drive-In concert series
Fans enjoying El Monstero performing July 11 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's parking lot as part of the new Live From the Drive-In concert series. Photo by Andre Jones Photography
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!