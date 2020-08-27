Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's box office closing down for the year

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s box office will be closed for the year after Friday, Aug. 28. Friday’s hours will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. After that, the box office will reopen in January.

Though the venue had not opened this summer because of the pandemic, there has been limited box office hours so ticket-holders could collect refunds.

Any box office questions can be emailed at hollywoodampstl@livenation.com or call 314-298-9944.

This summer, the venue did manage to be home to a trio of drive-in concerts from Nelly, Brad Paisley and El Monstero as part of Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In.

