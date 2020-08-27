 Skip to main content
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's box office closing down for the year
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre's box office closing down for the year

Fans on the lawn at Zac Brown Band at HCA

Event-goers enjoy the evening and listen to the opening band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, before the Zac Brown Band plays at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Friday, April 26, 2019. Photo by Micah Usher

 Micah Usher

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre’s box office will be closed for the year after Friday, Aug. 28. Friday’s hours will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. After that, the box office will reopen in January.

Though the venue had not opened this summer because of the pandemic, there has been limited box office hours so ticket-holders could collect refunds.

Any box office questions can be emailed at hollywoodampstl@livenation.com or call 314-298-9944.

This summer, the venue did manage to be home to a trio of drive-in concerts from Nelly, Brad Paisley and El Monstero as part of Live Nation’s Live From the Drive-In.

 

