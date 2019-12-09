Lando, Eli Young Band, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, and Randy House are among the new concerts coming to Ballpark Village for New Country 92.3 Hot Country Nights.
Here’s the lineup:
-- Lanco, Matt Stell, 8 p.m. Jan. 10, $15
-- Mitchell Tenpenny, Seaforth, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, $20
-- Eli Young Band, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, $20
-- Granger Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, $20
-- Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, $20
-- Koe Wetzeel, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, $20
-- Randy Houser, 8 p.m. March 6, $20
There are more Hot Country Nights announcements to come.
Get more information at newcountry923.fm.