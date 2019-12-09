Subscribe for 99¢
Lando, Eli Young Band, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, and Randy House are among the new concerts coming to Ballpark Village for New Country 92.3 Hot Country Nights.

Here’s the lineup:

-- Lanco, Matt Stell, 8 p.m. Jan. 10, $15

-- Mitchell Tenpenny, Seaforth, 8 p.m. Jan. 17, $20

-- Eli Young Band, 8 p.m. Jan. 31, $20

-- Granger Smith, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, $20

-- Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, 8 p.m. Feb. 14, $20

-- Koe Wetzeel, 8 p.m. Feb. 21, $20

-- Randy Houser, 8 p.m. March 6, $20

There are more Hot Country Nights announcements to come.

Get more information at newcountry923.fm.

