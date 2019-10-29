Team up with us for 99¢
Hot Tuna

Hot Tuna

Courtesy of the artist

Hot Tuna is at the Event Center at River City Casino with a show on March 3. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$64.50, and are on sale now at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

 

Upcoming events

Tags

View comments