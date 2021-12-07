 Skip to main content
Hot Tuna coming to the Sheldon Concert Hall
 Photo by Jay Kablik

Hot Tuna is at the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. Feb. 17. The show is An Evening With event.

Tickets are $50-$65 and are on sale at metrotix.com.

The Sheldon Concert Hall and the Pageant are co-presenting the show.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The Sheldon Concert Hall requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

 

