Hulu documentary 'Summer of Soul' gets early showing at National Blues Museum block party

“Summer of Soul,” the heralded music documentary directed by Amir “Questlove” Thompson and premiering on Hulu July 2, gets an early look locally with the “Summer of Soul Block Party” taking place from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. June 26 outside the National Blues Museum.

The event will includes concerts along with an outdoor showing of the movie, all on the corner of N. 6th St. and Washington Ave.

The Renaissance Band performs at 4 p.m., followed by Ms. Hy-C & Fresh Start featuring an appearance by Roland Johnson at 7 p.m., capped by the “Summer of Soul” screening at 9 p.m. on our outdoor movie screen.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests should bring outdoor chairs, and popcorn will be given away.

The documentary, winner of the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, details the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. The footage sat in a basement until now, despite performances by Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight and the Pips and many other greats, and was overshadowed by Woodstock, which took place the same summer.