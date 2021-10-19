I Don't Know How But They Found Me heading to Delmar Hall

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW) is at Delmar with a show on Feb. 22 as part of it “The Thought Reform Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $27.50-$32 and goes on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The Pageant requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for entry.
