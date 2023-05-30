Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Idina Menzel, CeCe Peniston, Betty Who and Kat Graham are the first acts announced for St. Louis PrideFest.

The festival is June 24-25 on the streets surrounding Soldiers Memorial. The theme is “Diversity Creates Community.”

A mix of national recording artists and local LGBTQIA+ acts will perform on the main stage, with more names to come.

Broadway queen Menzel, performing June 25, is a Tony Award winner known for her work in “Wicked” and “Rent,” along with her work voicing Elsa in “Frozen,” in which she sang “Let It Go.”

Dance music artist Peniston, also performing June 25, is known for her international hit “Finally,” along with “We Got a Love Thang” and “Keep on Walkin.’”

Australian pop star Betty Who is known for albums such as “BIG!” (2022), “Betty” (2019) and “The Valley” (2017). Her latest single is "Running Up That Hill." She performed at PrideFest in 2014.

Graham was seen on TV’s “The Vampire Diaries.” Her 2022 album “Long Hot Summer” was preceded by “Love Music Funk Magic” (2017) and “Roxbury Drive” (2015).

The DJ Dance Stage will feature Troy Dillard, Brandon R., Umani and Saylor on June 24, followed by DJ Panda, DJ Taber, Eric Donte, Bogi and DJ Rico Steez on June 25.

More entertainment announcements, including a St. Louis artist lineup and festival emcee, are forthcoming.

PrideFest is a free event and is presented by Edward Jones.

The Grand Pride Parade starts at noon June 25 and travels west on Market Street from Eighth Street to 18th Street.

Visit pridestl.org for more information.