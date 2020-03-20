Iliza show rescheduled at Stifel Theatre, Mother's Day Soul Jam and T.D. Jakes comedy show canceled

T.D. Jakes’ "A Time to Laugh" show has been canceled at Stifel Theatre along with the Mother's Day Soul Jam, while Iliza’s comedy show has been postponed and rescheduled. The shows are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jakes’ show, which also included Nephew Tommy and Tony Roberts, was to take place April 10. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets bought online will be refunded automatically.

The Mother's Day Soul Jam with Heatwave, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, the Emotions, the Stylistics, and Bloodstone was to take place May 8. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets bought online will be refunded automatically.

Iliza’s April 23 concert moves to Sept. 24. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. For more information about tickets go to point of purchase.

As previously announced, Variety St. Louis' fundraiser with Steely Dan is canceled.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

