Iliza's comedy tour coming to Stifel Theatre is rescheduled again
Comedian Iliza, which was originally scheduled for April 23, 2020 and then rescheduled for July 15, 2021, is now Feb. 5, 2022 at Stifel Theatre. The tour is now appropriately titled the “Back in Action Tour.”

Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new date. Ticket-holders who can’t make the new date or prefer a refund will receive an email with refund options.

Go to livenation.com/refund for more information on refunds.

For purchases made in-person at the Stifel Theatre or Enterprise Center box offices, the box offices are currently closed and a re-opening date has not been determined. Guests who purchased tickets at the box office should hold on to their tickets until the box office re-opens to obtain their refund. 

New tickets are $32-$62 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more at stifeltheatre.com.

