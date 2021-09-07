 Skip to main content
Imagine Dragons heading to Enterprise Center for 'Mercury Tour'

 Courtesy of the artist

Imagine Dragons’ “Mercury Tour” is coming to Enterprise Center with a concert on Feb. 23. Show time is at 7 p.m.

The tour is in support of the band’s latest album “Mercury -- Act. 1.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at livenation.com. Tickets are $39.50-$129.50.

The tour begins Feb. 6 in Miami.

