Incubus coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Sublime with Rome

Incubus

Incubus

 Courtesy of the artist

Incubus headlines “A 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show” at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 13. Also on the bill are Sublime with Rome and the Aquadolls.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18.75-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at livenation.com.

The tour begins July 24 in West Palm Beach, FL.

 

