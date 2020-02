Incubus with 311 is at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with a show on Sept. 1. This is the first time in twenty years Incubus and 311 have toured together. 311 is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The event is a 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show. Concert time is at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com. Lawn and select reserved tickets are $18 the first week of sales.

Incubus will release a new EP titled “Trust Fall (Side B) in April. The new single is “Our Love.”

