Inimical Drive lines up concert at the new Red Flag concert venue

Inimical Drive has a concert booked for Dec. 5 at the new Red Flag in midtown at 3040 Locust St. This is Me Breathing will open the concert.
Most-read stories in this section
-
BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
Watch Nelly perform during the 'Dancing With the Stars' finale
-
Bruce Franks' story 'St. Louis Superman' gets the feature film treatment
-
Nelly lands a third place finish on 'Dancing With the Stars' after another perfect score
-
Nelly lands his first perfect score and heads to the 'Dancing With the Stars' finals
Show time is at 7 p.m.
There is very limited capacity for the show. Text Inimical Drive at 949-877-6893 for more information.
The show is presented by artistwave.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today