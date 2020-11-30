 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inimical Drive lines up concert at the new Red Flag concert venue
0 comments

Inimical Drive lines up concert at the new Red Flag concert venue

{{featured_button_text}}
Inimical Drive

Inimical Drive

 Photo by JT Ibanez

Inimical Drive has a concert booked for Dec. 5 at the new Red Flag in midtown at 3040 Locust St. This is Me Breathing will open the concert.

Show time is at 7 p.m.

There is very limited capacity for the show. Text Inimical Drive at 949-877-6893 for more information.

The show is presented by artistwave.com.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports