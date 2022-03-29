 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interpol and Spoon team up for tour coming to Stifel Theatre

Interpol and Spoon

Interpol and Spoon

 Courtesy of the artist

The “Lights, Camera, Factions Tour” with Interpol & Spoon come to the Stifel Theatre on Sept. 9. Show time is at 7 p.m.

The Goon Sax is also on the bill.

Tickets are $31.50-$71.50 and and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com.

105.7 The Point is welcoming the tour. The show is presented by the Pageant and Live Nation.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Interpol has just finished recorded its seventh studio album with new music coming soon. Spoon has released its album “Lucifer on the sofa.”

 

