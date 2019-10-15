The Doobie Brothers are nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, which could mean Ferguson native Michael McDonald could find his name among many other legendary names already inducted.
McDonald of course provided some key hit songs, not to mention signature vocals, for the Doobie Brothers before he went solo.
The names of the acts nominated (and to be voted on for induction) for 2020 are the Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy.
This is the first time Doobie Brothers have been nominated. Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, John McFee, John Hartman, Michael Hossack, Tiran Porter, Keith Knudsen, Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, and McDonald are named as the group members acknowledged in the nomination.
Inductees are determined by a pool of industry professionals; fan votes weigh in as well. Fans can vote by clicking here.
Inductees will be announced in January. The induction ceremony is May 2, 2020, in Cleveland, where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located.
McDonald was recently honored at the Touhill Performing Arts Center by Brian Owens, Kennedy Holmes and other St. Louis and Ferguson area artists.