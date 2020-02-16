Isley Brothers feel recharged during 60th anniversary concert at Lindenwood University

“I’ve got about 350 songs to sing tonight,” Ronald Isley told the crowd, which seemed like a fair enough number considering the band’s rock-and-soul legacy that goes back to 1959’s “Shout” and extends to 2017’s “Power of Peace” album with Santana and beyond.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for hanging with us for 60 long years,” Ronald Isley said, still smoldering on stage despite moving a little slower. He sounded in very good voice.

“Fight the Power” opened the show, and felt as fitting of a statement today as when it was released in 1975, though no commentary was made save for Ronald Isley bellowing “Somebody scream!” at the end of the song.

The group dug deep into its catalog with all the necessary hits such as “Groove With You” and “That Lady,” which ended with the first of several unmistakable, showy solos from Ernie Isley, who also wasn’t to be missed on “Choosey Lover,” “Voyage to Atlantis” and “Summer Breeze.”