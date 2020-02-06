It's official: Rolling Stones will play the Dome on June 27
It's official: Rolling Stones will play the Dome on June 27

After much speculation on Wednesday, the Rolling Stones made it official Thursday, announcing a 15-city "No Filter" tour that includes St. Louis. 

The Stones will play at the Dome at America’s Center on June 27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 14. 

Many fans guessed that the announcement was imminent when the band’s infamous lips logo with the words "miss you" was seen on the marquee outside the Dome at America’s Center.

The band last performed here in 2006 at Savvis Center. 

 Other cities on the tour include Cleveland; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Vancouver, British Columbia; Minneapolis; Dallas; Detroit; Pittsburgh; Nashville, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York. The shows will end July 9 with a concert in Atlanta.

