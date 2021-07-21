J. Scheidegger Center announces 2021-22 season with Branford Marsalis, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles at Lindenwood University has announced its 2021-2022 season that includes Branford Marsalis, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and Tower of Power, among others.
The season will consist of nine touring shows:
--Masters of Illusion, 7 p.m. Sept. 18
-- The Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine, 8 p.m. Oct. 9
-- Southern Fried Chicks: Cage Free Comedy Tour, 8 p.m. Nov. 20
-- Lightwire Theater’s A Very Electric Christmas, 3 p.m. Dec. 5
-- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party, 8 p.m. Dec. 23
-- Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory, 7 p.m. Jan. 22
-- Terry Fator, 8 p.m. Feb. 26
-- Tower of Power, 8 p.m. March 19
-- An Evening with Branford Marsalis, 7 p.m. April 14
Kathleen Eads, director of theater operations for the Scheidegger, said: “We are excited to welcome audiences back to the theater. Now that we can bring guests, staff, and performers safely back, we are thrilled to share the joy of live entertainment with our community.”
Individual tickets go on sale at midnight Aug. 3 at LUboxoffice.com, at the box office and by calling 636-949-4433.