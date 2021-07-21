J. Scheidegger Center announces 2021-22 season with Branford Marsalis, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles at Lindenwood University has announced its 2021-2022 season that includes Branford Marsalis, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and Tower of Power, among others.

Kathleen Eads, director of theater operations for the Scheidegger, said: “We are excited to welcome audiences back to the theater. Now that we can bring guests, staff, and performers safely back, we are thrilled to share the joy of live entertainment with our community.”