J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts 2022-23 season includes Michael Bolton, Lyle Lovett with John Hiatt

Michael Bolton, Vicki Lawrnece and Mama, and an acoustic evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt are among the highlights of the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts’ 2022-23 season.
The venue is part of Lindenwood University in St. Charles.
• Michael Bolton, Sept. 9
• An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, Oct. 7
• Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show, Nov. 19
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s’ “Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party,” Dec. 8
• Three Dog Night, March 3, 2023
• The Commodores, April 8, 2023
• Lightwire Theater’s “A Very Electric Christmas,” Dec. 4
Get tickets at luboxoffice.com, at the Scheidegger Center box office, and by calling 636-949-4433.
People are also reading…