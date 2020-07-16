J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts cancels its remaining 2020 Touring Series

Kathleen Eads, director of theater operations for the Scheidegger Center, said: “In light of the continuing pandemic, and the questions in regard to the safety of gathering inside of theaters, our fall Touring Series events have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for later dates. We are holding out hope for the spring events but will make the decision as to whether those happen based on the safety and well-being of our students, patrons, and community at large, later this year. We anxiously await having you back in the audience and enjoying our live events very, very soon. It will be an exciting, fun, and inspiring season, whenever it begins.”