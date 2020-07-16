J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts cancels its remaining 2020 Touring Series

The J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at Lindenwood University in St. Charles has canceled all remaining shows in its Touring Series for 2020. The shows are canceled in light of the current pandemic.
The 2020-2021 shows had been lined up but hadn’t been announced to the general public yet.
Kathleen Eads, director of theater operations for the Scheidegger Center, said: “In light of the continuing pandemic, and the questions in regard to the safety of gathering inside of theaters, our fall Touring Series events have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for later dates. We are holding out hope for the spring events but will make the decision as to whether those happen based on the safety and well-being of our students, patrons, and community at large, later this year. We anxiously await having you back in the audience and enjoying our live events very, very soon. It will be an exciting, fun, and inspiring season, whenever it begins.”
The Scheidegger Center is also home to Lindenwood’s School of Arts, Media, and Communications, who produce annual theater, music, dance, fashion, and studio art events. While there will not be physical audience participation for these events this fall, students, faculty, and staff will be producing and sharing their work in some format.
More information regarding these events will be available soon.
The Scheidegger Center box office remains closed through Aug. 24. Call 636-949-4433 for more information or go to lindenwood.edu.
