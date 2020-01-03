You are the owner of this article.
Jack Grelle, Jeremiah Johnson, Jackson Stokes, Funky Butt Brass Band announce upcoming album releases
Jack Grelle, Jeremiah Johnson, Jackson Stokes, Funky Butt Brass Band announce upcoming album releases

LouFest in Forest Park

Jack Grelle performs during day two of the the LouFest Music Festival at Forest Park on September 10, 2017 in St. Louis. Photo by Michael Thomas

 Michael B. Thomas

St. Louis artists Jeremiah Johnson, Jack Grelle and Chris Stokes have announced plans for their upcoming album release concerts. 

-- Jeremiah Johnson’s album release concert for his “Heavens to Betsy” project is March 7. Show time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 at ticketweb.com. Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

-- Chris Stokes celebrates the release of his self-titled new album Jan. 24 at the Old Rock House. Tonina and Sebastian Lane are also on the bill. Showtime is a 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$12 at metrotix.com.

Stokes grew up as Devon Allman's next door neighbor and is the first artist on Allman’s new label Create Records.

Get more information at oldrockhouse.com.

-- Jack Grelle’s album release concert for his “If Not Forever” is March 20 at Off Broadway. Concert time is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at ticketweb.com. Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

-- Funky Butt Brass Band will perform at Off Broadway Jan. 26 for an early show in support of its "Onward" album. Concert time is at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at ticketweb.com. Get more information at offbroadwaystl.com.

