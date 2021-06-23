 Skip to main content
Jack Harlow coming to the Pageant for 'The Crème de la Crème Tour'
Jack Harlow

 Courtesy of the artist

Jack Harlow comes to the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 25. Show time is at 8:30 p.m.

The show is a stop on “The Crème de la Crème Tour.” Tickets start in the $29.50-$39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The tour begins Sept. 8 in Orlando.

Live Nation and Rolling Loud is presenting the tour.

 

