Jack Harlow sells out the Pageant

Update: This show is sold out.
Original post: Jack Harlow comes to the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 25. Show time is at 8:30 p.m.
The show is a stop on “The Crème de la Crème Tour.” Tickets start in the $29.50-$39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
The tour begins Sept. 8 in Orlando.
Live Nation and Rolling Loud is presenting the tour.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
