Jack Harlow sells out the Pageant
Jack Harlow sells out the Pageant

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow

 Courtesy of the artist

Update: This show is sold out. 

Original post: Jack Harlow comes to the Pageant with a concert on Oct. 25. Show time is at 8:30 p.m.

The show is a stop on “The Crème de la Crème Tour.” Tickets start in the $29.50-$39.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The tour begins Sept. 8 in Orlando.

Live Nation and Rolling Loud is presenting the tour.

 

