Jack White bringing 'The Supply Chain Issues Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

Jack White’s “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park with a show at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 as part of the Maryland Heights venue’s second season.

This is White’s first tour in four years.

Tickets are $55-$105 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry to the venue.

White will be supporting his upcoming albums “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive,” currently available for pre-order.

