Jack White bringing 'The Supply Chain Issues Tour' to St. Louis Music Park
Jack White bringing 'The Supply Chain Issues Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

Jack White

Jack White

 Photo by James Swanson

Jack White’s “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park with a show at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 as part of the Maryland Heights venue’s second season.

This is White’s first tour in four years.

Tickets are $55-$105 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at ticketmaster.com.

COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry to the venue.

White will be supporting his upcoming albums “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive,” currently available for pre-order.

 

