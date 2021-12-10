Jack White bringing 'The Supply Chain Issues Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

Jack White’s “The Supply Chain Issues Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park with a show at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 as part of the Maryland Heights venue’s second season.
This is White’s first tour in four years.
-
-
-
-
-
Tickets are $55-$105 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at ticketmaster.com.
COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry to the venue.
White will be supporting his upcoming albums “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive,” currently available for pre-order.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
