Jagged Edge heading to Ballpark Village for outdoor show
The Press Play Labor Day Jam starring Jagged Edge is at Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village with a show on Sept. 5.

Showtime is at 7 p.m.

Also on the bill are Bell Darris, Gthesinger and Mai Lee.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2 and are $30-$99. Click here for ticket information.

96.3 the Lou and Liquid Assets are presenting the show.

