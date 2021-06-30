Jagged Edge heading to Ballpark Village for outdoor show

The Press Play Labor Day Jam starring Jagged Edge is at Ballpark Village’s Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village with a show on Sept. 5.
Showtime is at 7 p.m.
Also on the bill are Bell Darris, Gthesinger and Mai Lee.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 2 and are $30-$99. Click here for ticket information.
96.3 the Lou and Liquid Assets are presenting the show.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
