Jake's Leg concert signals Pageant's reopening
Jake's Leg concert signals Pageant's reopening

Jake's Leg celebrates 40 years at Delmar Hall

Jake's Leg performs a 40th anniversary concert at Delmar Hall in St. Louis on Friday, November 25, 2016. Jake's Leg continues the anniversary celebration with another performance at Delmar Hall on Saturday night. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

"An Evening With Jake’s Leg" is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. April 3. The show marks the Pageant’s reopening after being closed for the winter.

Jake’s Leg show is part of the venue’s new “Endeavor for Normalcy” series. More shows will be announced.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this all-ages show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 5. The show is reserved seating only sold in groups of two and four. Tickets are $20-$25. Ticket purchases are online only at ticketmaster.com; there will be no sales at the box office.

The venue will be operating at a reduced capacity, and all COVID-19 precautions, restrictions and procedures will be followed.

Refunds are available through Ticketmaster for patrons who don’t meet COVID-10 entry wellness checks.

Halo Bar remains closed, so there will be no early entry.

The Pageant, which turned 20 in 2020 without fanfare, is still commemorating 20 years.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

