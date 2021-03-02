Jake's Leg concert signals the reopening of the Pageant

An Evening with Jake’s Leg is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. April 3. The show marks the Pageant’s reopening after being closed for the winter season.

Jake’s Leg show is part of the venue’s new “Endeavor for Normalcy” Series.

More shows will be announced.

Doors are at 6:30 p.m. for this all-ages show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 5. The show is reserved seating only sold in groups of two and four. Tickets are $20-$25. Ticket purchases are online only at ticketmaster.com. There will be no ticket purchases at the box office.

The venue will be operating at a reduced capacity and all COVID-19 precautions, restrictions and procedures will be followed.

Refunds are available through Ticketmaster for patrons who don’t meet COVID-10 entry wellness checks.

Halo Bar remains closed so there will be no early entry.

The Pageant, which turned 20 in 2020 without fanfare, is still commemorating twenty years.