Jake's Leg sells out the Pageant

Update: This show is now sold out according to ticketmaster.com.

Original post: "An Evening With Jake’s Leg" is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. April 3. The show marks the Pageant’s reopening after being closed for the winter.

Jake’s Leg show is part of the venue’s new “Endeavor for Normalcy” series. More shows will be announced.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for this all-ages show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 5. The show is reserved seating only sold in groups of two and four. Tickets are $20-$25. Ticket purchases are online only at ticketmaster.com; there will be no sales at the box office.

The venue will be operating at a reduced capacity, and all COVID-19 precautions, restrictions and procedures will be followed.

Refunds are available through Ticketmaster for patrons who don’t meet COVID-10 entry wellness checks.