James Taylor heading to Enterprise Center with Jackson Browne
James Taylor heading to Enterprise Center with Jackson Browne

James Taylor: Streaming businesses should pay artists half

FILE - In this May 13, 2015 file photo Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter James Taylor poses for a portrait in New York. Taylor released his latest album, "Before This World," this week. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

 The Associated Press

James Taylor & His All-Star Band is at Enterprise Center with a concert on Dec. 4. Jackson Browne is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are 59.50-$125 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at ticketmaster.com.

 

