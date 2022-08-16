 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke concert at St. Louis Music Park is postponed

Jamey Johnson at Chesterfield Amphitheater

Jamey Johnson performs for a sold-out crowd at Chesterfield Amphitheater on Thursday June 24, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke concert scheduled for Aug. 16 at St. Louis Music Park is postponed until Sept. 13. Johnson tweeted that the postponement is because of a health issue with a member of Blackberry Smoke.

Brit Turner, drummer for Blackberry Smoke, suffered a heart attack.

Ella Langley is also on the bill.

Get more information here.

In 2021, Blackberry Smoke was the opening act at St. Louis Music Park.

