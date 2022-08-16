Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke concert at St. Louis Music Park is postponed

The Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke concert scheduled for Aug. 16 at St. Louis Music Park is postponed until Sept. 13. Johnson tweeted that the postponement is because of a health issue with a member of Blackberry Smoke. Brit Turner, drummer for Blackberry Smoke, suffered a heart attack. Ella Langley is also on the bill.
