Jamey Johnson heading to St. Louis Music Park with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley

Jamey Johnson is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. Also on the bill are Blackberry Smoke and Ella Langley.
Tickets are $24.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at
ticketmaster.com.
Blackberry Smoke played the inaugural concert at St. Louis Music Park in 2021.
The tour begins Aug. 12 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Johnson says: "I don’t know what I’m going to do until I am standing there doing it. That is a freedom I have enjoyed ever since I began doing this, the ability to try something new. You’ll see me do a lot of my songs, including my old stuff,” he says. “If I have a new song that I want to share, you will hear that. When I’m not doing my songs, I’ll be doing everybody else’s that I like, from every format. If I find a jazz song that I like, we’ll drop it in there. If I find a rock song that I like, we’ll do that."
Photos: Jamey Johnson at Chesterfield Amphitheater
