Jamey Johnson's postponed concert at Chesterfield Amphitheater lands a 2021 date

Update : Jamey Johnson’s July 23, 2020 concert at Chesterfield Amphitheater has been rescheduled for June 24, 2021. Whiskey Myers and Folk Uke are also on the bill.
New tickets are $30-$75.
The show is presented by the Old Rock House
Previous update: Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers come to Chesterfield Amphitheater with a concert on July 23.
Concert time is at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $30-$55 with VIP available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Get more information at ticketmaster.com and at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
