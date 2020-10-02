 Skip to main content
Jamey Johnson's postponed concert at Chesterfield Amphitheater lands a 2021 date
'The Last Waltz Tour' at Stifel Theatre

Jamey Johnson performs as part of "The Last Waltz Tour" at Stifel Theatre in St. Louis on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update : Jamey Johnson’s July 23, 2020 concert at Chesterfield Amphitheater has been rescheduled for June 24, 2021. Whiskey Myers and Folk Uke are also on the bill.

New tickets are $30-$75.

Click here for more information.

The show is presented by the Old Rock House 

Previous update: Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers come to Chesterfield Amphitheater with a concert on July 23.

Concert time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30-$55 with VIP available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at ticketmaster.com and at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

 

