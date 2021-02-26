Jamo Presents announces new concert series in conjunction with City Foundry STL

The team behind the Lot, 2020’s late summer pop-up concert series downtown, is joining forces with City Foundry STL (Forest Park Avenue between Vandeventer and Spring Street) to present a new socially-distanced live concert series coming soon.

City Foundry STL is the upcoming food hall, public market, retail, entertainment and office space and more tentatively looking at a late spring/early summer grand opening. Its concerts with the Lot will be the public’s first real look at City Foundry STL.

An announcements of concert acts and dates is expected soon. While the acts’ names are not revealed yet, Jamo Presents acts Mvstermind, Sean Canan, DJ Vthom, DJ Mahf and Aaron Kamm posed for a picture to promote the concert series.

More details are coming on exact location of the concerts.

Tickets will be sold in pods to seating groups of two to six. Masks will be required for attendees when they enter or exit the venue, leave their designated pods and while interacting with venue staff.

One-way line systems will keep traffic organized and strict hygiene protocols will be in use throughout. Concessions ordering will be contactless.