Jamo Presents announces socially distanced concert series at City Foundry STL

The team behind the Lot, 2020’s late-summer pop-up concert venue downtown, is joining forces with City Foundry STL to present a new socially distanced concert series.

City Foundry STL is the food hall, market, retail, entertainment and office space development that's tentatively opening in late spring/early summer. Its concerts with Jamo Presents will be the public’s first real look at City Foundry STL, on Forest Park Avenue between Vandeventer Avenue and Spring Street.

An announcement of concert acts and dates is expected soon. Jamo Presents acts Mvstermind, Sean Canan, DJ Vthom, DJ Mahf and Aaron Kamm posed for a photo to promote the concert series.

More details are coming on exact location of the concerts.

Tickets will be sold in groups of two to six. Masks will be required when entering and exiting, when guests leave their designated pods and while interacting with venue staff.

One-way systems will keep traffic organized, and strict hygiene protocols will be in use. Concessions ordering will be contactless.