Jamo Presents rolls out concert lineup for Stupp Center at Tower Grove Park

Jamo Presents, behind the outdoor concerts at City Foundry STL, is moving its shows to the Stupp Center at Tower Grove Park beginning with tonight’s show featuring the Ghost of Paul Revere and One Way Traffic.
The new concert series will also feature various incarnations of Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players, Dylan Triplett, Tonina, Murder City Players, Funky Butt Brass Band, Cara Louise, iLLPHONiCS and several others.
Here’s the full rundown.
-- The Ghost of Paul Revere, One Way Traffic, 7 p.m. July 1, $17.50
-- Voodoo Dylan & the Dead, 7 p.m. July 2, $12
-- Dylan Triplett, 7 p.m. July 3, $7
-- Voodoo John Hartford, 7 p.m. July 8, $12
-- Voodoo CCR, 7 p.m. July 15, $12
-- Pono AM, Old Souls Revival, 7 p.m. July 16, $10
-- WerQfest, 6 p.m. July 17, $20
-- Voodoo John Prine, 7 p.m. July 22, $12
-- iLLPHONiCS with Tristiano, 7 p.m. July 24, $10
-- Voodoo Bob Marley, 7 p.m. July 29, $15
-- Murder City Players, 7 p.m. July 30, $12
-- Chicago Farmer & the Field Notes, 7 p.m. July 31, $13
-- Jerry’s Birthday Bash, 2 p.m. Aug. 1, $15
-- Tonina, 7 p.m Aug. 6, $10
-- Surco, the Brothers Lazaroff, 7 p.m. Aug. 14, $15
-- Cara Louise, Cree Rider, Prairie Rehab, 2 p.m. Aug. 15, $10
-- Funky Butt Brass Band, 7 p.m. Aug. 20, $12
-- Dubb Nubb, 7 p .m. Aug. 27, $10
Click here for more information.