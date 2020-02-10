Janet Jackson bringing her 'Black Diamond' tour to Enterprise Center

Janet Jackson’s “Black Diamond World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center with a show on July 31. The new tour will feature an all-new production, new music and greatest hits. Her forthcoming album will be titled “Black Diamond.”
The tour will include a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” album, which recently celebrated its 30th anniverary.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $$49.95-$499.95.
Additional European dates and the rest of the world date will be announced later.
The tour begins June 24 in Miami.
Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent to only my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!