Janet Jackson bringing her 'Black Diamond' tour to Enterprise Center

Janet Jackson’s “Black Diamond World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center with a show on July 31. The new tour will feature an all-new production, new music and greatest hits. Her forthcoming album will be titled “Black Diamond.”

The tour will include a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” album, which recently celebrated its 30th anniverary.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $$49.95-$499.95.

Additional European dates and the rest of the world date will be announced later.

The tour begins June 24 in Miami.

