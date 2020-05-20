Janet Jackson's 'Black Diamond' tour stop at Enterprise Center is postponed

Update: Janet Jackson's "Black Diamond World Tour" stop at Enterprise Center July 31 has been postponed, as listed by ticketmaster.com. No new date has been listed. Ticketmaster says a new date will be announced soon and ticket holders and asked to keep those tickets as they will be honored at the new date. Refund options won't be available until the new date is announced.
Jackson has not yet mentioned any changes in her touring schedule on her social media.
The postponement comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
Original post: Janet Jackson’s “Black Diamond World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center with a show on July 31. The new tour will feature an all-new production, new music and greatest hits. Her forthcoming album will be titled “Black Diamond.”
The tour will include a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” album, which recently celebrated its 30th anniverary.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $49.95-$499.95.
Additional European dates and the rest of the world date will be announced later.
The tour begins June 24 in Miami.
View this post on Instagram
Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent to only my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!
