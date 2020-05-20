Janet Jackson's 'Black Diamond' tour stop at Enterprise Center is postponed

Update: Janet Jackson's "Black Diamond World Tour" stop at Enterprise Center July 31 has been postponed, as listed by ticketmaster.com. No new date has been listed. Ticketmaster says a new date will be announced soon and ticket holders and asked to keep those tickets as they will be honored at the new date. Refund options won't be available until the new date is announced.

Jackson has not yet mentioned any changes in her touring schedule on her social media.

The postponement comes in the wake of the current pandemic.

