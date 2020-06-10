Janet Jackson's postponed 'Black Diamond' tour stop at Enterprise Center is now canceled

Update: Janet Jackson's "Black Diamond World Tour" stop at Enterprise Center on July 31 has been canceled, as listed by Ticketmaster. Most of her tour dates have moved from postponed to canceled on Ticketmaster, in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available.
Click here for more information on refunds.
Previous update: Janet Jackson's "Black Diamond World Tour" stop at Enterprise Center July 31 has been postponed, as listed by ticketmaster.com. No new date has been listed. Ticketmaster says a new date will be announced soon and ticket holders and asked to keep those tickets as they will be honored at the new date. Refund options won't be available until the new date is announced.
Jackson has not yet mentioned any changes in her touring schedule on her social media.
The postponement comes in the wake of the current pandemic.
Original post: Janet Jackson’s “Black Diamond World Tour” comes to Enterprise Center with a show on July 31. The new tour will feature an all-new production, new music and greatest hits. Her forthcoming album will be titled “Black Diamond.”
The tour will include a special performance of “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” album, which recently celebrated its 30th anniverary.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at livenation.com and at the box office. Tickets are $49.95-$499.95.
Additional European dates and the rest of the world date will be announced later.
The tour begins June 24 in Miami.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!