Janet Jackson's postponed 'Black Diamond' tour stop at Enterprise Center is now canceled

Update: Janet Jackson's "Black Diamond World Tour" stop at Enterprise Center on July 31 has been canceled, as listed by Ticketmaster. Most of her tour dates have moved from postponed to canceled on Ticketmaster, in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available.

Click here for more information on refunds.

Previous update: Janet Jackson's "Black Diamond World Tour" stop at Enterprise Center July 31 has been postponed, as listed by ticketmaster.com. No new date has been listed. Ticketmaster says a new date will be announced soon and ticket holders and asked to keep those tickets as they will be honored at the new date. Refund options won't be available until the new date is announced.

Jackson has not yet mentioned any changes in her touring schedule on her social media.

The postponement comes in the wake of the current pandemic.