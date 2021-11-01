Janis Ian returning to the Sheldon Concert Hall

Janis Ian returns to the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. May 25. Livingston Taylor is also on the bill.
Tickets are $34-$39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at metrotix.com.
Get more information at thesheldon.org.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
