Janis Ian returning to the Sheldon Concert Hall
Janis Ian returning to the Sheldon Concert Hall

 Photo by Keith Stokes

Janis Ian returns to the Sheldon Concert Hall with a show at 8 p.m. May 25. Livingston Taylor is also on the bill.

Tickets are $34-$39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at metrotix.com.

Get more information at thesheldon.org.

News