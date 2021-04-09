 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Japanese Breakfast heading to Delmar Hall in October
0 comments

Japanese Breakfast heading to Delmar Hall in October

{{featured_button_text}}
Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast

 Photo by Peter Ash

Japanese Breakfast is at Delmar Hall with a show on Oct. 10; show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$28 at ticketmaster.com and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall hasn’t been closed since March 2020, but it reopening later this year. New shows are being announced.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Philip Dies at 99: A Look at His Legacy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports