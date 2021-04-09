Japanese Breakfast heading to Delmar Hall in October

Japanese Breakfast is at Delmar Hall with a show on Oct. 10; show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $35-$28 at ticketmaster.com and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 16.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall hasn’t been closed since March 2020, but it reopening later this year. New shows are being announced.
