 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Japanese Breakfast returning to St. Louis with a show at the Pageant

  • 0
Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast

 Photo by Peter Ash

Japanese Breakfast returns to St. Louis with a show on July 15 at the Pageant. The Linda Lindas is also on the bill.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $39.50-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Japanese Breakfast recently performed at Delmar Hall.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lizzo still dating mystery man from Valentine's Day date

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News