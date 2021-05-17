 Skip to main content
Jason Aldean is 'Back in the Saddle' for tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Jason Aldean is 'Back in the Saddle' for tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jason Aldean and Kane Brown

Jason Aldean performs for a sold-out crowd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Jason Aldean’s “Back in the Saddle Tour 2021” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Oct. 9. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Hardy and Lainey Wilson are also on the bill.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com

In a statement, Aldean said: “It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend. It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us -- the band, the crew and me -- happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre was closed all of 2020 save for a few parking lot concerts but will reopen later this year.





